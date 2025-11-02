Baltimore police recovered a man’s body from the Patapsco River Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of a body in the water at the 400 block of Light Street at the Inner Harbor just before 9 a.m., the department said in a release. An unidentified man was recovered and pronounced dead by medics.

Witnesses reported seeing firefighters and rescue units at the Inner Harbor.

The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified. No additional details or cause of death were available late Sunday morning.

