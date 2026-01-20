Baltimore County firefighters put down a three-alarm fire Monday evening at the Berkshires at Town Center Apartments on East Joppa Road in Towson.

Firefighters found the fire on the third floor of the multistory apartment building, according to the department’s social media post on X. The incident commander reports the fire is out.

There have been multiple rescues and unknown extent of injuries, according to the X post.

There were at least a dozen engines and ambulances on scene as of 9 p.m. Monday.

A county fire spokesperson did not respond immediately to a request for comment.