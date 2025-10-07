Owners of hookah and vapor lounges in Baltimore County are going to have to beef up security.

The County Council took action Monday night to require new security because they say police have been called to deal with trouble at lounges, although one council member questioned whether they knew enough about the businesses to take a vote.

Under the new law, the lounges will have to have licensed security guards. But the debate got a bit foggy when the council was trying to decide when the guards had to be there.

All day? Only at night?

Councilman Izzy Patoka wondered how big the lounges are.

“I’ve never been to a hookah lounge,” Patoka said. “Maybe one of my staff members could help me with this.”

