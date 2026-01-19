A Baltimore City fire truck struck slid into a parked box truck on icy roads late Sunday night resulting in minor injuries to four firefighters.

Responding to a single-box alarm at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire truck hit some ice on Chesapeake Avenue and Maude Avenue — near the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel — and struck the parked box truck.

All four firefighters in the fire truck were evaluated for minor injuries, according to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson John Marsh. They were transported to local hospitals as a precautionary measure.

An investigation is ongoing.

More than 15 vehicles were involved in a crash on an icy Interstate 83 overpass Sunday in Baltimore. At least one person was taken to a hospital after the accident at 29th Street and Druid Park Lake Drive.