The bouncer at the center of a viral exchange outside a Federal Hill bar turned himself in to Baltimore Police on Wednesday.

Kevin Weaver, 41, was charged with first-degree aggravated assault for Saturday’s incident in which he was filmed placing a man in a choke hold outside Cross Street Public House, police said.

The exchange was filmed by bystanders on East Cross Street and posted on social media on Sunday by Barstool Loyola. It has received 9.5 million views in three days.

The video shows Weaver and a man, claimed by Barstool Loyola to be a student from Loyola University Maryland.

The two are confronting one another in an argument outside the bar, before Weaver wraps his arm around the other man’s neck, locking him in a choke hold.

The man attempts to free himself from Weaver and starts to tap him on the shoulder. Bystanders in the background of the video can be heard urging Weaver to release the man. Weaver then drags him toward the street and thrusts his head into a car window, shattering it.

The video ends as a man wearing a shirt that reads “security” walks toward the pair and ends the choke hold by helping Weaver restrain the man.

The Public House said in a statement on social media that Weaver was not one of its employees and that it will no longer be working with the security company that employed him.

Weaver is being held at Baltimore City Central Booking, until a court commissioner decides his bail. He likely won’t be processed until late Wednesday or Thursday morning, according to Emily Witty, a spokesperson for the State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story.