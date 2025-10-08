If you make a nonemergency phone call to Montgomery County’s 911 line next year, the voice on the other end might not be a real person.

Staff at the county’s 911 call center plan to use artificial intelligence to answer nonemergency phone calls by the end of 2026, its director told the County Council’s Public Safety Committee on Monday.

Like call services centers around the country, Montgomery County’s has been plagued by staff vacancies for years. The idea is that AI could offload some nonemergency calls and allow staffers to focus on emergencies.

AI, more staff and more efficient scheduling will hopefully “move us closer to the goal of being able to answer 911 calls with zero wait time,” said Jennifer Reidy-Hall, director of the county’s Emergency Communications Center.

About 40% to 50% of the center’s total call volume, she added, consists of nonemergency calls.

Susan Farag, a budget and policy analyst with the council, said at the meeting that the center has been “deeply stressed by understaffing” but also that the situation has been improving. There are now 25 trainees at the call center, and Reidy-Hall said they expect 19 vacancies to be filled by January 2026.

Wait times

At the call center, 75% to 85% of calls are answered in the first 15 seconds, and 13% to 23% are answered after 20 seconds or more, said Farag. Most of the calls in the latter category come in between 4 and 5 p.m., she continued, when there might be as much as a 35-second delay in response times.

Reidy-Hall said fielding 911 calls is a very challenging job. Employees might talk someone through CPR on one call, address a burglary on the next, and then answer a question about whether a park is open — with only minutes between each.

“Sometimes we forget about the downtime that’s necessary for all of our specialists after they’ve handled a certain type of call,” Reidy-Hall said.