Anne Arundel County Police need help finding a pair of suspects who they say attacked a woman in Glen Burnie two years ago, stuffed her in her trunk and threw her off the Curtis Creek Drawbridge.

Police identified the suspects Friday as Crystal Humphries, 35, of Halethorpe, and David Jiles, 39, of Baltimore. Despite detectives trying to track them down for two years, the two remain at large.

Online court records show arrest warrants have been issued for both suspects for carjacking, kidnapping and assault. Jiles also faces attempted murder charges. Neither has an attorney listed.

A woman told officers she was dropping a friend off in Glen Burnie around 2:30 a.m. April 15, 2023, when a man and a woman she did not know approached her.

According to police, the woman recounted the female assailant dragging her from her car, a black Mercedes Benz sedan, and, with the help of the man, throwing her into the trunk.

Department spokesperson Justin Mulcahy said the suspects then drove her around.

After several hours, the woman told police, the vehicle came to a stop along Pennington Avenue, atop the Curtis Creek Drawbridge.

“The victim was pulled from the trunk and thrown over the side of the bridge into Curtis Creek,” police said in a news release. “Both suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.”

The woman survived the fall and frigid waters, according to police.

“She managed to swim to the dock and she got some assistance from bystanders,” Mulcahy said.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to Crew Boats To Go, a boatyard on the Baltimore side of the bridge, and met with the woman.

Two welders told WBAL-TV they were working that morning at at the boatyard when they heard someone calling for help from the water. They said they gave her warm clothes and a blanket and called 911.

Police found the woman’s vehicle several days later on the shoulder of the Baltimore–Washington Parkway northbound, near Nursery Road in the Brooklyn Park area.

Detectives with the Police Department’s Northern District Station in Brooklyn Park have been on the case for two years.

“Detectives have been following several leads in an effort to locate the suspects, but all leads have been exhausted,” the department said in a news release. “The Anne Arundel County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to help locate these suspects.”

Police asked anyone with information to call investigators at 410-222-6135 or, if someone wishes to leave an anonymous tip, dial 410-222-4700.