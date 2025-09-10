Annapolis and Anne Arundel County elections officials are asking voters who requested mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s primary election to place them in drop boxes across the city, citing U.S. Postal Service delays.

The city says there have been “extreme delays” in the delivery of mail-in ballot request forms to the Anne Arundel Board of Elections, which helps administer city elections, and lags in the delivery of ballots to voters.

Annapolis attributed the problem to “issues with the U.S. Postal Service.”

Spokespersons for the Postal Service did not respond immediately to questions about the delays.

Rather than their relying on the mail to deliver their votes, elections officials are asking voters who received mail-in ballots to bring them to drop boxes located in each Annapolis City Council district. Such voters can also bring their completed ballots to a polling place.

The drop boxes can be found at the following locations, which are also polling places:

Ward 1 – City Hall, 160 Duke of Gloucester St.

Ward 2 – Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library, 1410 West St.

Ward 3 – Mt. Olive Community Life Center, 2 Hicks Ave.

Ward 4 – American Legion Post #141, 1707 Forest Drive

Ward 5 – Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane

Ward 6 – Eastport Community Center, 1014 President St.

Ward 7 – Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library, 269 Hillsmere Drive

Ward 8 – Eastport Volunteer Fire Hall, 914 Bay Ridge Ave.

The city also says that residents who haven’t received their mail-in ballots should plan to vote in person come Tuesday’s primary.

“On Primary Election Day, voters whose Mail-in Ballot delivery has been delayed may be asked to vote by Provisional Ballot,” officials said. “If a voter has not returned their Mail-in ballot, or the Board of Elections has not received the ballot by the time of the official canvass on Sept. 23, the Provisional Ballot will be counted.”