Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky forward and Baltimore County native, said she will be the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 23-year-old WNBA star from Randallstown said in an Instagram post on Thursday that becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel “feels like destiny.” She will appear on the runway on Oct. 15 with celebrity models and musicians like Karol G, Madison Beer and Missy Elliott.

Reese, who attended last year’s show, told People on Thursday she was “in the audience manifesting being on that runway.” On her Instagram story, she posted a memory from outside last year’s show with the words, “I’m going to walk in a VS Fashion Show! Mark my words!!!”

“I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it,” Reese told People.

Reese took a step into the world of fashion in January when she landed on the cover of Vogue. She told Vogue that she had always pursued both basketball and fashion.

“But I was a fashion girlie from young too,” Reese said in the piece. “I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.”

Reese has been a standout player since her college basketball days at Louisiana State University and was a first-round pick in last year’s WNBA draft. She was picked as a WNBA All-Star reserve in July and has set several rebounds records.

She’s made news off the court as well: Last month, she was temporarily suspended after making a comment “detrimental to the team.” Her rivalry with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has also garnered attention.

While Reese is the first professional athlete to strut down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway since its beginnings in the ’90s, the retail lingerie company has made several changes to its traditional cast of Angels in recent years.

After canceling its show for several years starting in 2019, NBC News reported the company made efforts in its reboot in 2024 to include different body sizes, ages and backgrounds.