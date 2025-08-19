A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a tow truck in Baltimore on Monday night, police said.

The child was hit after she stepped into the roadway in the 1800 block of Aisquith Street on Monday around 7:50 p.m., according to officials.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she is in critical condition with multiple injuries, officials said.

According to police, the driver of the tow truck remained at the scene after the crash. The incident is under investigation.

Pedestrian-involved crashes in Maryland

This crash comes shortly after a man died in a hit-and-run near downtown Baltimore.

That incident occurred at the intersection of North President Street and East Baltimore Street on Thursday. Residents and those who work in the area called the location a busy intersection.

In Baltimore, there have been four fatal hit-and-runs this year, according to police.

As of Tuesday, at least 277 people have died on Maryland roads this year, including 56 pedestrians, according to the state’s online crash database. Through the first seven months of 2024, at least 329 people died, including 75 pedestrians.

In Howard County, a 93-year-old pedestrian was killed by an unmarked police car as an officer was leaving a parking spot in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road.

The woman, who officers said was walking in the “travel portion” of the parking lot on Friday, was taken to Shock Trauma, where she died.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.