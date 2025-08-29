More than 100 dogs and puppies were rescued from “filthy” conditions at a large-scale puppy mill in Harford County, according to the Humane World for Animals.

The dogs were part of a Havanese and Biewer terrier breeding operation, said the organization, which was formerly called the Humane Society of the United States.

“This situation underscores something we know all too well — you can’t rely on adorable photos, [American Kennel Club]-celebrated pedigrees, or assurances from pet stores and online platforms that claim to evaluate breeders to ensure your puppy got the best possible start,” said John Goodwin, the senior managing director of Humane World for Animals’ Stop Puppy Mills campaign.

Goodwin said the group has resources available to help people evaluate responsible breeders and avoid puppy mills.

“But visiting in-person, looking at the parents and asking yourself ‘Would I want to live like this?’ is perhaps the most critical tip,” he said.

The rescued animals are being transported to an undisclosed location where Humane World for Animals responders and volunteers will provide veterinary exams and care.

‘Overwhelming, heartbreaking scene’

During a search-and-seizure on Wednesday morning in Havre de Grace, the investigators walked into an overwhelming smell of ammonia and feces. Some dogs were found walking through the home, while others were in “filthy, stacked wire-bottom cages” without food or water nearby, according to the humane agency.

Many of the dogs were severely underweight and emaciated, the organization said.

“It’s an overwhelming, heartbreaking scene — you couldn’t walk a few feet without stepping around dogs or slipping in their waste,” said Stacy Volodin, Maryland state director for the Humane World for Animals.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and seizure of the dogs.

“Our Animal Control Unit plays a vital role in protecting the health and safety of both animals and our community,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. “Through strong partnerships with local organizations like Humane World for Animals and our local humane society, as well as engaged citizens, we’re able to respond compassionately to situations where animals are at risk.”

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.