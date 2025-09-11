A former councilman refused to cede the microphone during public testimony at a Baltimore City Council meeting Thursday, forcing a brief pause during the spirited hearing.

Former City Councilman Joseph “Jody” Landers pushed back on a proposal that would eliminate minimum parking requirements on new developments and establish off-street parking caps, and he continued to speak despite being told his time for testifying had run out. Even after his mic turned off, Landers raised his voice and could be heard calling the attempts to cut his time short “outrageous.”

The hearing in the Land Use and Transportation Committee resumed quickly after Landers left the podium.

City Council President Zeke Cohen later commended attendees for engaging in civil discourse “at a time our democracy is struggling.” He also thanked Landers for his service but admonished him for his behavior.

“As a former member of this body, your voice is always welcome,” Cohen said, reiterating that committee chairs have the authority to set time limits for testimony. “But do not come in and disrespect the rules of this committee, particularly when you are unclear about what these rules state.”

Opponents and supporters of the parking bill packed City Hall chambers as the first pieces of the Housing Options and Opportunity Act legislative package were heard. The five bills, aimed at making houses and apartment buildings easier to build and rehabilitate, are being rolled out as the city undertakes an ambitious effort to turn the tide on its thousands of vacant homes and empty lots.

Other cities around the country have passed similar zoning revisions in the wake of a national housing supply shortfall that has made home and rent costs more unaffordable. Mayor Brandon Scott has endorsed the zoning proposals, saying in May that the bills represented “incremental” changes that should be embraced rather than feared.

“My job is to do the right thing,” Scott said then, “even if it’s not popular.” He also pledged to do community outreach to educate community members on what the bills would and wouldn’t do.

Across the state, residents have shown widespread support for more affordable housing. But the politics of implementing it remain murky and often incite loud opposition from neighbors who perceive housing density and zoning modification as threats to their property values or way of life.

The parking bill, possibly the most divisive of the bunch, would not eliminate surface lots or garages. Rather, it would remove requirements for builders to include a set number of parking spots — meaning builders wouldn’t have to reserve the first floors of an apartment complex for a garage or ensure there’s a parking lot next to a new business.

Backers of affordable housing and parking reform said parking rules can drive up prices for tenants and homeowners — even those without cars — and keep housing out of reach for people with low incomes.

But several city residents weren’t having it, arguing their neighborhoods weren’t accessible enough from public transit hubs to do away with parking requirements. Others said any change to parking could make neighborhoods less desirable and harm older adults who rely on their vehicles.

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh, who said parking is scarce in her community, joined the opposition, saying city residents struggle enough with parking as it is.

“This is not a cookie-cutter city: Different neighborhoods have different requirements and different needs,” Pugh, who resigned from office in 2019, said. She encouraged the committee to “take a longer look” at the bill and consider opportunities for exemptions.

Others accused councilmembers of attempting to help housing developers profit at the expense of longtime taxpayers.

“How about the people who never left?” said Marita Goodman, who lives in Northwest Baltimore and testified in person on Thursday. She called claims that the bill would address structural racism by undoing past zoning laws “misinformed at best and insulting at worst.”

Maryland is short at least 96,000 housing units, though some have pegged the shortfall at up to 150,000. The inventory challenges have created cost burdens, especially for people with the lowest incomes, as demand for housing outstrips supply and wages fail to keep pace.

Last year, four out of 10 Baltimore households spent at least 35% of their income on rent and utilities, according to new census data, and the majority of Baltimore’s tenants making less than $35,000 a year spent more than half their income on rent and utilities. City officials say they’ve seen a spike in people using Baltimore emergency shelters for overnight stays.

The committee also heard a bill Thursday that would loosen restrictions on lot coverage in residential districts. Supporters said the bill would make it easier for property owners to add modest additions to their houses, such as in-law suites or space for caregivers and growing families.

Landers testified against this bill, too, saying it would “absolutely reduce green space” and encourage more density in all neighborhoods. He again exceeded his time limit, but the committee chair, City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, allowed him to continue.