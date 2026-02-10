A 16-year-old student has been charged as an adult in Monday’s shooting at Thomas S. Wootton High School that left the suspect’s classmate injured, Rockville officials said Tuesday.

A handgun was also recovered late Monday night, officials said.

The Rockville teen is charged with attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and multiple gun charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

The teen has been taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center’s Central Processing Unit in Rockville, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Detectives also recovered a Polymer80 9 mm handgun late Monday night.

The suspect and victim were acquaintances, and the circumstances that led to the shooting, in a school stairwell, remain under investigation, a Rockville spokesperson said Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and remains active, officials said.