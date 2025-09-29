The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday morning by officers responding to a domestic disturbance call, officials said.

The woman was found dead around 6:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Maplehurst Lane and had “trauma-related injuries,” police said.

Maplehurst Lane is part of a suburb about 15 minutes north of Cockeysville and a mile east of Hereford.

Detectives are questioning a person of interest in the case and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police officials said.

This is a developing story.