Police made an additional arrest in the deadly shooting of a former Morgan State University basketball player at a Washington, D.C., nightclub in 2023.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force took Frank Johnson Jr., 43, of Camp Springs, into custody Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder while armed in the killing of Blake Bozeman.

The shooting took place just before midnight on Sept. 23, 2023, at CRU Lounge on H Street Northeast. Responding Metropolitan Police officers found three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to various hospitals for treatment. Bozeman died of his injuries.

In 2025, law enforcement arrested Cotey Wynn, 44, of Northeast D.C., and Antwan Shelton, 42, of Southeast D.C., each on a charge of first-degree murder while armed in the deadly shooting.

Federal prosecutors later dropped the case against Shelton, Fox 5 (WTTG-TV) reported.

Bozeman, 31, of Southeast D.C., was a married father of three, a real estate agent and an entrepreneur, according to his obituary. He also mentored student-athletes and taught them about opportunities outside of sports.

From 2011 to 2015, Bozeman played guard for the Morgan State Bears, averaging 12.4 points per game during his senior year and being named to the 2015 Allstate NABC Good Works Team.

He racked up 914 points, 266 rebounds and 246 assists in his career.

His father, Todd Bozeman, led the Morgan State Bears from 2006 to 2019 and remains the winningest men’s basketball coach at the historically Black university.

D.C. Superior Court records were not immediately available Sunday, and it’s unclear whether Johnson has retained an attorney.