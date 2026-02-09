A person was shot at Thomas S. Wootton High School, Montgomery County Police said Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the Rockville campus around 2:15 p.m., the department posted on X.

Officers said the shooting occurred inside the school and there is one confirmed victim.

“Preliminary information available at this time,” the department posted. “More information will be released when available.”

Police originally told parents to go to Robert Frost Middle School to reunite with their children. Minutes later, they posted on social media that this will not be the reunification site.

“A best location is currently being determined and an update will be provided when available,” they posted.

This is a developing story.