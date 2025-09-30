A Maryland woman was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking into multiple homes in Anne Arundel and Howard counties, according to law enforcement officials.

Shannon Gough, 43, was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property after a string of burglaries from Severna Park to Ellicott City, Howard County Police said Monday.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ said Gough, of Severna Park, primarily stole jewelry and electronics from the homes.

Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy called this “a lot more” than a property crime.

“You’re damaging somebody’s peace of mind and their security and their safety, so we’re obviously glad that we made the apprehension,” Mulcahy said.

Howard County Police said Gough burglarized a home in the 3600 block of Blue Hill Court on Sept. 10 and another home in the 5200 block of Kerger Road on Sept. 17.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, Gough was connected to another break-in that occurred in the 100 block of Jennings Road in Severna Park on Sept. 17.

A judge denied bail for Gough Monday afternoon, citing a lengthy criminal history. Gough did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

