A judge Tuesday sentenced a former FBI agent to 60 years in prison for sexually assaulting three young women.

Eduardo Valdivia, who lured the young women to his Gaithersburg and Potomac tattoo parlors with a promise of modeling jobs, was found guilty on six counts of second-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree sex offenses in July.

“I have watched criminal cases take place from every aspect of this courtroom,” said Judge Cheryl McCally. The facts of this case are “some of the most difficult and troubling circumstances I’ve ever heard.”

Valdivia was an FBI agent when he committed the crimes.

The sentencing followed hours of testimony from two of the victims and their family members.

“I’m not here to recount what I went through because of you,” said one of the victims, who chose to remain anonymous. “I’m here to reclaim the voice of my 18-year-old self, the voice that you tried to take from me.”

The victim’s father, who also chose to remain anonymous, told the judge that his daughter faces triggers everywhere, and that when she’s reminded of the assault “we all start all over again.”

Valdivia raped the woman, then a high school senior, while he was waiting to go to trial for attempted murder of a man who asked him for money on a Metrobus in Montgomery County. A jury acquitted him in 2022, deciding that he had acted in self defense.

Valdivia owned a tattoo parlor called DC Fine Line Tattoos and used several aliases, including “Lalo Brown” as a tattoo artist and “Dr. Tiffany Kim,” posing as a psychologist and the CEO of a modeling agency.

Valdivia’s brother, father and best friend spoke on his behalf and his lawyer urged the judge to put Valdivia’s actions into the context of “his whole life,” describing him as a family man and pointing to his decades of public service. Valdivia said he hopes the victims forgive him for “the serious lapse in my judgment for which I am profoundly remorseful.”

Prosecutors said Valdivia used his FBI training to “harm and endanger the community.”

As McCally read Valdivia’s sentence, he took deep breaths and stared at the floor.