A body that was found along a Maryland highway on Sunday has a “potential connection” to a missing persons report, according to the state police.

A woman was found dead next to a disabled vehicle around 5 p.m. in a grassy area along U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis on Aug. 31, officials said, though the vehicle does not belong to the woman and is not related to the investigation.

Investigators are waiting on an autopsy from the Office of the Medical Examiner, police said, so the cause of death has not been determined.

State police said a preliminary investigation revealed possible ties to an ongoing missing persons report in Prince George’s County.

The Maryland State Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department are working together to investigate the woman’s death.

Anyone with information relevant to the death investigation should call the Maryland State Police at 1-866-7LOCKUP or contact the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

