State police are investigating a crash that has shut down Interstate 95 near Exit 89 in both directions and led to a Harford County Sheriff’s deputy being hospitalized.

The injured deputy, who has not been identified, was transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, Harford County Sheriff’s officials shared on social media.

A suspect, who also has not been identified, was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

All northbound and southbound lanes on I-95 are shut down at exit 85 and MD-22 due to the incident, officials said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority did not respond to questions about how long the shutdown would persist. State Highway Administration officials advised commuters to use U.S. 1 or U.S. 40 as alternative routes.

Maryland State Police officials said in an email that this remains an active scene, and that they would provide further information as it became available. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press briefing at the southern precinct at 2:30 p.m.

This article will be updated.