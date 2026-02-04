A former Baltimore City high school basketball coach was denied bond after being arrested on felony drug distribution and possession charges.

Jamar Briscoe, 35, is facing a total of 10 criminal counts, including conspiracy-related charges. A Baltimore City schools spokesperson said Briscoe coached part-time at Baltimore’s Polytechnic Institute.

Briscoe and another man were found in possession of large bags full of suspected drugs outside of an apartment, according to charging documents.

Investigators said more than three kilograms of suspected cocaine and more than six kilograms of suspected fentanyl were recovered.

Drug arrests

On Jan. 31, investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program followed Briscoe and Kevin Toppin Jr. to the area of West Forest Park Avenue, as both men were each carrying a large black bag, according to charging documents. Investigators detained the men as they left the apartment.

Investigators, who had earlier obtained a search warrant, searched the building and found suspected cocaine, fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia.

They said the “total approximate weight of more than three kilograms of suspected cocaine and more than six kilograms of suspected fentanyl represent large volume quantities that few drug dealers can achieve.”

Authorities added that as little as two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill a person.

“This quantity of suspected fentanyl seized from Briscoe and Toppin represents potentially millions of fatal doses of the drug,” law enforcement said in a charging document.

The Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation, and Baltimore Police assisted in the arrest.

Briscoe is due back in court on Feb. 25.

Banner reporter Darreonna Davis contributed to this story.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.