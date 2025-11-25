With a huge sense of pride, 9-year-old Phoebe Hubbard cut the ribbon for the new courthouse in Baltimore that’s now named after her late grandmother.

She then turned to her father, John Hubbard, and remarked, “It’s great to be related to famous people.”

“She probably does want to follow in her footsteps. She does want to get into government,” John Hubbard said in an interview. “I think she just knows that there’s greatness, and it’s expected of her, and that greatness can be obtained.”

On Tuesday, the Maryland Department of General Services and Maryland Judiciary held a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for the Mabel H. Hubbard District Courthouse at 500 N. Calvert St. in Mount Vernon, which is named after the first Black woman elevated to the bench in the state.

The courthouse is 168,000 square feet, and the total construction cost after change orders came to $72 million. It’s housed in the former Shillman Building, which was built in 1973 and primarily contained the Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing.

Mabel Hubbard was appointed in 1978 to serve as master in chancery for juvenile cases in Baltimore.

The Mabel H. Hubbard District Courthouse in Baltimore. (Jessica Gallagher/The Banner)

In 1981, Gov. Harry Hughes appointed Mabel Hubbard to the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City.

Hughes later appointed her to Baltimore Circuit Court, where she served from 1985 to 1999.

Mabel Hubbard died in 2006. She was 69.

The Maryland Board of Public Works on Oct. 22 voted to name the building after her.

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader and Chief Judge John P. Morrissey were among those who spoke at the event.