An Annapolis woman who works as a sergeant for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., faces assault and firearm violation charges for an alleged road rage incident last month, Maryland state officials announced Friday.

Kaila Crews, 29, displayed a crowbar and gun at someone during a road rage incident on U.S. Route 50 on Dec. 18, Maryland State Police said in a news release. Someone who did not have any injuries and was not identified reported the incident, state police said.

Officers arrested Crews near her home on Dec. 31 following an investigation that identified her as the suspect, MSP officials announced. Crews is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Officials said they charged Crews with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony crime. The Banner could not confirm the charges nor if Crews had an attorney through online court records.

Elizabeth Grannis-Lafranchise, a spokesperson for MPD, confirmed via email that Crews has been with the department since May 2019.

In 2021, Crews was one of hundreds of MPD officers who received the Ribbon of Valor for aiding the district’s response to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Grannis-Lafranchise said the department is aware of Crews’ arrest, and the six-year force veteran is on paid administrative leave.