More than 20 years after his mysterious death in Pennsylvania, the autopsy report for Maryland federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna has been released.

The report, the general findings of which have been previously disclosed, describes Luna’s death as a homicide and that he died as a result of lacerations to the neck and drowning in a streambed on Dec. 4, 2003, in the Lancaster, Pennsylvania, area.

The Banner obtained a copy through its news partnership with WJZ-TV.

Luna had 36 stab wounds from his own pocketknife as well as blunt force trauma throughout his body, the report confirms.

Despite the case’s high-profile nature, no suspect has ever been identified or charged, and at the time of his death, anonymous federal law enforcement sources leaked details about the 38-year-old’s personal life and suggested he had died by suicide or by accident.

The stab wounds, those sources noted at the time, were mostly superficial, while the FBI released an official statement a year after his death saying that Luna was alone from the time he left his office until his body was found the next morning.

The autopsy report had been sealed amid what is listed as an open investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, but Lancaster news outlet LNP Media Group sued, first in 2020, for its release. With a court hearing scheduled to take place this month, the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office abruptly changed its posture and decided to drop its opposition to the document’s release.

“Following thorough review and investigation, the District Attorney is no longer concerned that disclosing the aforementioned records poses a threat of substantially hindering or jeopardizing the investigation,” First Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson wrote in a court filing last week.

Paula Knudsen Burke, a Pennsylvania staff attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, represented LNP LancasterOnline in the case.

“There are more questions to be unearthed,” she said in an interview. “Just because this chapter is closed, I don’t think the story is over.”

Luna, a married father of two, was in the midst of trying a federal drug case at the time of his killing. He left work around 6 p.m. after negotiating a plea deal with a defense attorney, went to his Howard County townhome for a few hours and returned to the office around 8:30 p.m.

He left there around 11:30 p.m. — without his laptop or cellphone — and headed northwest, crossing into Delaware and withdrawing $200 from an ATM near Newark. At 3:20 a.m., his debit card was used to buy gas in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and he exited the turnpike at the Reading-Lancaster interchange.

He was found dead around 5:30 a.m. on the property of a well drilling company in Brecknock Township. There was blood smeared over the driver’s side door and front left of the car, and a pool of blood was found on the rear seat floor.

A $100,000 reward for information leading to a conviction remains unclaimed.

Among the people who had been subpoenaed to testify in the case regarding the sealing of the documents was former Maryland U.S. Attorney Thomas M. DiBiagio. He wrote in a motion to quash the subpoena that he was recused from the investigation at the time and didn’t have any information to provide.

Read Jonathan Luna’s autopsy report

More: