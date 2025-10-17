Susan Rayman said she did not believe that Jayden Simpson intended to kill her brother.

“But he did. He did,” Rayman said as she banged on a table inside the Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse in Baltimore. “His actions did that — period.”

Her brother, Stan Hasty, pulled into a gas station on June 4 on Holabird Avenue in Southeast Baltimore after he exchanged words with people in another vehicle at a nearby intersection. Simpson was a passenger in that SUV, which then followed Hasty to the Carroll Motor Fuels.

Next, Simpson got out of the vehicle, along with his girlfriend and her mother, walked up to Hasty and punched him one time. He fell and hit his head.

Simpson then stood over Hasty and spit on him before taking off. Surveillance cameras captured the attack.

Paramedics took Hasty to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he died the next day. He was 61.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that his cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head. The manner of death was homicide.

On Friday, Simpson, 18, of Dundalk, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter for a sentence of 10 years in prison. He will only have to serve 90 days.

Following his release, Simpson will be on supervised probation for five years.

Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer said there was nothing she could do that would be adequate.

Simpson, she said, possessed criminal intent — but not to kill. At the same time, Schiffer said, the result was the same as if he had pulled out a gun and fired the fatal shot.

Hopefully, Schiffer said, most people in the courtroom understood the reasoning behind the plea agreement.

“It’s woefully inadequate,” Schiffer said. “But the tragedy in this case is never going to end.”

Family members and friends described Hasty as a smart, hardworking man who dedicated himself to his parents. Loved ones struggled to comprehend the circumstances surrounding his death.

“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened,” said Toby Hasty, Stan Hasty’s brother.

Assistant State’s Attorney Traci Robinson said she was going to be blunt: Not a single family member liked the plea agreement.

Dozens of Stan Hasty’s loved ones filled the right side of the courtroom gallery.

The punishment fell within the sentencing guidelines, Robinson said. But she acknowledged that it was “not adequate.”

Robinson took issue with character letters that described Simpson as a “good kid.”

“Good kids don’t behave like this, your honor,” Robinson said. “This was a senseless killing.”

In a statement, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates called the crime “deeply heartbreaking.” He added that it is “unimaginable for anyone to endure such a tragic loss.”

“Considering the facts of the case and the sentencing guidelines, we believe that we have done everything possible to bring a measure of accountability that can be served,” Bates said. “I understand that no words can truly ease their suffering, but I sincerely hope that they can begin to find some comfort and initiate the healing process now that this case has come to a close.”

Robert Cole, Simpson’s attorney, said his client has tried to demonstrate remorse.

“Obviously, there’s no doubt, this is a tragedy all the way around,” Cole said.

Simpson, he said, immediately started attending therapy and performed community service.

Cole noted that more than 30 people submitted character letters. Dozens of supporters also filled the left side of the courtroom gallery.

Simpson’s mother, Bree Bayne, said her son did not experience an easy childhood. She said she struggled with addiction.

Bayne described her son as a quiet, empathetic old soul who looks out for other people. She said they’ve talked often about the Hasty family and prayed for them.

“Jayden’s not a bad person,” Bayne said. “He’s a young man who made a terrible mistake.”

She said she was not offering excuses for what happened.

Simpson then read from a statement in which he expressed condolences to the Hasty family and apologized for his actions. He asked for their forgiveness.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m truly sorry,” Simpson said.

Schiffer left Simpson with a warning: If he does not keep on the straight and narrow while on probation, God help him.

A sheriff’s deputy then handcuffed Simpson and removed his tie as his supporters sobbed.