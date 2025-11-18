When federal immigration enforcement agents arrested a Honduran man in Highlandtown on Sunday morning, pulling him away from a car that authorities say held a small child, it might have gone largely unnoticed.

But the the arrest instead drew the attention of a cellphone-wielding band of community watchdogs, including the “Paul Revere of Patterson Park,” whose own altercation with some of the same federal Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents was captured on video by his wife.

On Monday, a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman said the detained immigrant was Ronal Adonay Ramos-Delcid, who had a “final order of removal” to be deported.

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for public affairs, said in an email that Ramos-Delcid was taken into custody following a “targeted vehicle stop.”

Videos posted in a Southeast Baltimore social media group Sunday show a group of agents wearing black tactical gear marked “Police” dragging a man along the sidewalk in the 3500 block of East Fayette Street in Highlandtown.

“Help, I have a baby!” the man later identified as Ramos-Delcid yelled in the video.

A separate video shows a black vehicle speeding up the block and additional agents jumping out, grabbing the man on the street and carrying him into the vehicle.

Federal agents said that Ramos-Delcid had open alcohol containers in his car as well as a child who “was not properly in a car seat,” according to McLaughlin. He assaulted two officers when they attempted to arrest him, she added.

The Banner was unable to reach an attorney or relative of Ramos-Delcid. An ICE database showed Monday that Ramos-Delcid was in custody, but did not provide further details.

Sunday’s incident garnered additional attention because community activist Buzz Grambo arrived to the scene and began shouting, “We don’t want you here,” and profanity to the ICE agents. Grambo says an agent then shoved him three or four times.

Grambo is part of a loose network of Southeast Baltimore residents, including a dog walker and a bookstore owner, who track and protest the actions of ICE in the area.

A disabled Navy veteran, Grambo says it is his patriotic duty to protect the community from ICE, which he believes has been mistreating immigrants and depriving them of their right to due process during the second Trump administration.

In recent months, Grambo has ridden his scooter behind ICE agents near his Southeast Baltimore home, loudly announcing their presence, leading to the nickname the “Paul Revere of Patterson Park.”

When asked about the incident with Grambo, McLaughlin said that a “protester with a megaphone attempted to obstruct the arrest.”

However, a video of the incident captured by Grambo’s wife, Mandy Grambo, appears to show that the couple arrived after Ramos-Delcid had been taken into custody. Agents do not appear to be restraining anyone and left shortly after interacting with the Grambos.

“We were not there for any of the apprehension,” said Mandy Grambo.

The couple called 911 after the ICE agents left. And when Baltimore Police officers arrived, they filed a police report. A police spokeswoman confirmed their account Sunday.

McLaughlin said ICE agents “followed their training to de-escalate the situation and safely clear the area.”

She also wrote in a statement that ICE agents “called for backup and requested help from the Baltimore City Police Department. Baltimore City Police NEVER arrived to help our officers.”

A police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment responding to the allegation by ICE officials.

The Grambos said that after ICE agents departed, they examined a vehicle that had been apparently driven by Ramos-Delcid with a child aboard and abandoned in the middle of the street. There were two car seats in the back, they said.

But no one — not the Grambos, ICE, or Baltimore police — could say what happened to the child.

An earlier version of this story misidentified the street location of the arrest.

Baltimore Banner reporters Danny Zawodny and John-John Williams IV contributed to this report.