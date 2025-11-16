Seconds after activist Clifford “Buzz” Grambo confronted apparent immigration agents on a Southeast Baltimore residential street Sunday morning, one of them shoved him several times, he said.

Grambo pulled up to the intersection of East Fayette and North Conkling streets around 8:45 a.m. after seeing reports online of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the area.

As seen in a video Grambo shared with The Banner, he approached a group of people in black bulletproof vests marked “Police” who were milling around the 3500 block of East Fayette Street. Several of them were wearing facial coverings.

Grambo stood on the sidewalk, yelling “We don’t want you here” and expletives, as his wife, Mandy Grambo, followed and filmed at a distance.

An agent wearing a white hoodie under his tactical gear appeared to confront Grambo, a disabled veteran who is part of a loose network of Southeast Baltimore residents who alert others to the presence of ICE and organize spot protests.

“I see this really big, tall guy coming straight beeline for Buzz,” Mandy Grambo recounted. “Then he got in my face.”

Mandy and Clifford “Buzz” Grambo's interaction with ICE in South Baltimore. (Courtesy of Mandy Grambo)

Buzz Grambo said the agent shoved him three or four times on the shoulder and chest but did not seriously injure him. The video shows another agent appearing to push his colleague away from Grambo. Another agent appears to hold a long gun.

An ICE media representative said the agency is looking into the incident.

Grambo said he called 911 and the ICE agents left. Baltimore City Police officers arrived a few minutes later and Grambo filed a report, he said.

Baltimore Police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge confirmed that units responded to the area at approximately 8:53 a.m. in reference to “an assault by a federal agent on a 43-year-old male.”

“Officers… will turn the information over to the proper federal agency for further investigation,” she said.

Since the summer, Grambo has been following ICE agents around his neighborhood, loudly announcing their presence. His actions have earned him the nickname the “Paul Revere of Patterson Park.”

Grambo, who retired from the Navy in 2022, believes it is his patriotic duty to keep a close eye on ICE because he believes the agency’s stepped-up tactics under the Trump administration violate the due process rights of immigrants.

A video posted to a Southeast Baltimore neighborhood social network Sunday morning shows some of the agents dragging a man along the same stretch of street as he yells, “Help, I’ve got a baby.”

A second video posted to the same site shows a black car speeding up to the block and additional agents jumping out, then picking up the man and carrying him to a vehicle.

Grambo said Sunday’s events have only strengthened his resolve to stand up for his immigrant neighbors.

“Tomorrow, I’ve got to get up early,” Grambo said. “I need to start my proactive patrols again.”