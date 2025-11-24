Howard County Police said a father and son face charges stemming from a months-long investigation into an alleged firearms trafficking operation.

Police received information in July about an individual selling firearms in and around the county. From there, undercover officers purchased firearms from the individual and in the process learned he was working with his father, police wrote in a social media post Monday.

Ronald Kosh, 60, of Ellicott City and his son, Martese Kosh, 38, of Frederick were indicted on a combined 21 charges last month.

Martese Kosh faces 10 counts of weapon charges, while his father faces 11 counts of weapons and drug charges. During the investigation, police discovered that the older Kosh was distributing fentanyl, crack cocaine and heroin, authorities said.

“By October, this family business was shut down and illegal guns and dangerous drugs were taken off the streets,” county police wrote on social media.

The Koshes were being held without bond at the Howard County Department of Corrections.

Ronald Kosh has a hearings motion scheduled for Feb. 12, while Martese Kosh is due back in court on March 12.