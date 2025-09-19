Howard County police on Thursday detained a person in connection to a fatal stabbing of a woman in Ellicott City.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 3100 block of West Springs Drive just after 3 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman suffering from stab wounds. The unnamed woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry, and it’s not yet clear when during the day the stabbing took place.

They believe the woman was targeted and said they are holding an unnamed person who was known to her.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 410-313-STOP or send a tip to HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.