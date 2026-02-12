A Germantown man has been charged with assault for allegedly smelling a 10-year-old child’s bare feet at a Dave & Buster’s, Montgomery County Police said on Thursday.

Detectives suspect there may be additional victims.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the arcade area of a Dave and Buster’s in the 8600 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.

That’s where Christopher Michael Simpson, 30, allegedly took off the 10-year-old’s shoes and socks and sniffed the child’s feet before leaving, police said.

He is charged with second-degree assault and sexual assault-related offenses.

It was unclear on Thursday afternoon if Simpson had retained a lawyer.

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been victimized by Simpson, is urged to contact the Montgomery County Police Department’s 3rd District Patrol Investigative Unit at 240-773-6870.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at crimesolversmcmd.org or by calling 1-866-411-8477.