A jury Wednesday convicted DeAngelo McRoy, 27, of first-degree murder in the death of Delondre Sawyer, who was found with a gunshot wound in a wooded area of Gaithersburg last year.

McRoy, of unknown address, was also convicted of the use of a firearm in felony, armed robbery and armed carjacking. He faces life in prison plus 70 years, according to a statement from the Montgomery County States’s Attorney’s Office.

An investigation found that Sawyer, 35, of Silver Spring, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car when he was shot in the head. Forensics also found blood “on and in the vehicle, including several pieces of clothing,” court documents said.

There were three other people in the vehicle when Sawyer was killed, according to the statement. Court documents said his personal belongings, including a credit card, were stolen and “several individuals then used the victim’s vehicle” until it was recovered by police the next day.

On Feb. 8 last year, police responded to a report of a “deceased individual” in the 11200 block of Game Preserve Road in Gaithersburg, according to court documents. They found Sawyer dead in a wooded area next to the road.

According to court documents, Sawyer’s mother said her son left a family residence at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 in her car, a 2013 gold Honda Accord. Footage from a Sheetz gas station showed someone parking the car far from the building at around 6:30 a.m., “even though there were empty parking spots in front of the gas station.”

A man and woman, later identified as McRoy and Alicia Carson-Brown, stepped out of the car and walked into the convenience store.

Police confirmed the vehicle was the same one Sawyer left in hours prior. But he was nowhere to be seen in the surveillance video.

Carson-Brown later admitted she was in the vehicle when “she heard a loud ‘boom’ and observed blood,” court documents said. She said Sawyer’s body was then “driven to a wooded area and taken out of the vehicle.”

Carson-Brown said a third passenger, Quinnton Brown, was seated behind Sawyer. Brown, 38, faces several charges including first-degree murder, armed carjacking and armed robbery.

Finding the car

A day after police found Sawyer, they received a 911 call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked in Germantown, according to court documents. Police arrived to find a man standing next to an open passenger door.

Court documents said the officer asked what the man was doing, and he said he was “waiting for somebody.” The officer asked why there were papers on the ground next to the car, and he said he was “cleaning the car out.”

The officer returned to their police car to run the vehicle’s registration. The man, later identified as Brown, “walked away and did not return,” court documents said.

The officer then learned the vehicle was a 2013 gold Honda Accord with Maryland registration — Sawyer’s mother’s car.

Carson-Brown also faces several charges, including the unlawful taking of a vehicle and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to court documents.

McRoy’s sentencing is scheduled for April 28. Brown’s trial is scheduled for June 22 next year.