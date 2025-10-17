A Gaithersburg man was sentenced to five years in prison this week in the 2021 fentanyl overdose death of a Rockville man, prosecutors said.

A circuit court judge on Wednesday sentenced Randolph Mosely, 45, to 10 years in prison, but suspended five years of that sentence. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation once he’s released, according to a Friday statement from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mosely pleaded guilty on March 27 to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Feb. 17, 2021, death of Andrew “Drew” Davis.

Davis, 27, was found dead at his Rockville apartment.

Montgomery County Police found four small blue pills in a tied-off plastic bag, a straw, and a credit card with blue powdery residue on a table inside the apartment, the statement said.

Detectives determined that Mosely sold the pills to Davis. An autopsy found the presence of fentanyl and oxycodone in Davis’ body. “The substances were the cause of his death,” prosecutors said.

County State’s Attorney John McCarthy offered condolences to Davis’ family and warned that anyone selling fentanyl will face legal repercussions.

“We pledge to continue our work in educating young people about fentanyl and to vehemently prosecute any purveyor of death who chooses to deal this substance in our community,” he said in the statement.

Mosely’s attorney could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Opioid deaths have plummeted in Montgomery County since Davis’ death in 2021.

That year, 142 people died from opioids, county data showed. The following years saw 109 deaths in 2022, 138 in 2023 and 83 in 2024. This year, there had been 38 deaths as of July 31, according to county data.