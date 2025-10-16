Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Canton early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Fleet Street around 2:15 a.m., where they found a 39-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and later died, police said.

A preliminary investigation found the shooting may have occurred during a commercial burglary, police said.

The 2200 block of Fleet Street is made up mainly of rowhomes, with a handful of businesses nearby, including a Japanese restaurant and jewelry repair store.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This is a developing story.