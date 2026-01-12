Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a red 2025 Chevy Equinox that officials believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday. Investigators think the vehicle’s front and passenger side are damaged.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., a multicar collision occurred in the outer loop of Interstate 695 between Providence and Dulaney Valley roads in Baltimore County, state police said.

The driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander crashed into a concrete barrier and turned on the disabled vehicle’s hazard lights, police said. The driver was in the left lane.

A Toyota Camry struck the back of the Outlander, police said. The occupants of both vehicles got out of the cars and were standing on the left shoulder, officials said.

Then someone driving a Chevy Equinox swerved to avoid the Camry and ended up striking Ahmed Waqus Qayun Kahn, who’d been a passenger in the Camry, police said. The driver of the Chevy Equinox exited their vehicle and then drove off, officials said.

Kahn, a 30-year-old from Manassas, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was injured, and state police say they are still working to locate the Equinox.

Last year, there were 94 pedestrian-involved fatalities across Maryland, according to data from the state’s Highway Safety Office. One of those victims was Faith Tingen Tikum, 28, who was hit after pulling over on I-695 to assist a driver whose vehicle had been disabled.

So far this year, state data shows seven reported crash fatalities compared to nine around the same time last year.