Baltimore County police say a 22-year-old was fatally stabbed in Edgewood on Monday morning and that a suspect has been arrested.

Police said in a news release that the stabbing occurred at around 4:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Edgewood Road. Officers responding to a “check location call” located the suspect and the victim, Ebrima Loppy, who had been stabbed in the upper body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and charges are pending against the suspect, police said. Detectives determined that the death was an isolated incident and stemmed from a dispute.