A 34-year-old man was killed and a 57-year-old man was injured in a double shooting Friday night in Baltimore, according to police.

Police responded around 8:50 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Madison Street, where they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

A 34-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, while a 57-year-old was in critical but stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

