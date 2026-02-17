A correctional officer assaulted a child who was detained at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center and then falsified a report about what happened, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said on Tuesday.

Dawaun Gough, 34, was indicted on Feb. 10 in Baltimore Circuit Court on charges of second-degree assault, misconduct in office and making a false entry into public documents. He received a summons to appear in court, and is scheduled on March 12 to make his initial appearance.

Gough could not be reached for comment. It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Bates said the attack happened on March 14, 2025. The indictment only includes the initials of the child.

“These charges allege a serious breach of trust by an individual who was responsible for the care and safety of a young person in custody,” Bates said in a statement. “Our office will always act to ensure accountability when those entrusted with authority are accused of abusing.”

Bates said children who are housed at the center are among the “most vulnerable and at-risk members of our community,” adding that they deserve to be treated with dignity, respect and humanity.

Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Trostle, chief of the Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit, is prosecuting the case.

The Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center is located on North Gay Street near Interstate 83 and, on average, houses 82 children.

In 2025, Maryland Public Defender Natasha Dartigue raised concerns after the heating system malfunctioned and left children “extremely cold and at risk.”

The Maryland Office of the Correctional Ombudsman also conducted unannounced inspections at the center and found that children “continue to be subjected to unsanitary, unhygienic and uncomfortable living conditions.”