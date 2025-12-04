The Maryland Office of the Public Defender said on Thursday that the heating system at the Youth Detention Center is “not functioning, leaving over 60 children extremely cold and at risk.”

The detention center, located on Greenmount Avenue in downtown Baltimore, houses children under the age of 18 who have been charged as adults and are awaiting criminal trials. The facility is run by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, which did not immediately have information on the conditions when asked on Thursday.

The public defender’s office said in a statement that the heat is “not operational in most of the living quarters.” Children interviewed by the office have reported colder temperatures at night, and said they were being provided with “thin, hospital-like blankets for warmth.”

The defense attorneys say the incarcerated children are “spending almost all hours of the day in cramped cells deprived of school and physical activity” and that facility leadership has indicated that they anticipate receiving parts needed to fix the heating system early next week. The conditions have already “been going on for over a week,” they said.

“This is unconscionable,” Public Defender Natasha Dartigue said in the statement. “Baltimore City Public Schools closes when indoor temperatures are this low because we recognize that children cannot learn, cannot thrive, cannot be safe in those conditions.”

She added that “63 children are sleeping in extremely cold dormitories with nothing but thin blankets, and we’re told they may endure this for days while we wait for parts to arrive.”

