Baltimore County Police responded around noon on Wednesday to a man who had barricaded himself inside a room in the Comfort Inn in Towson.

Police warned the community that their presence was heavy on the 8800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard, where the Comfort Inn is located.

Officers first responded to the barricade around 11:30 a.m. By 12:45 p.m., the barricade ended and the man surrendered after officers used a flash-bang diversionary device, according to the Baltimore County Police Department’s X account.

The situation, police wrote in social media posts, was contained.

At this time, the subject is not considered a suspect of a crime.

A Comfort Inn staff person who answered the phone confirmed around 12:50 p.m. that outside of the police response, no one in the hotel was actively in harm’s way.

Police are actively resolving the situation, confirmed Joy Stewart, director of public affairs for the Baltimore County Police Department.

At this time, there are no further updates.

The Towson motel is located off Exit 29B of Interstate 695 and shares a parking lot with Total Wine & More. The motel is relatively isolated from pedestrian and vehicle traffic to other nearby businesses.

This article will be updated.