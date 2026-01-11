The Baltimore County Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting on Friday, Jan. 9.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Preston Court and found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to a press release from the Baltimore County Police Department.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was arrested the day after the shooting, knew the woman, according to police.

He will face several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. The name of the suspect will be released after he appears before a court commissioner.