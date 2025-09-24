A former teacher at Randallstown High School was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a student in a case that prosecutors stated “grievously desecrated the post of educator.”

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Thomas R. Tompsett Jr. described the trial of Carlos Arroyo as “unnerving from the beginning.” That’s because he noted that many potential jurors had to be excused after disclosing that they were survivors of sexual abuse.

“The word mistake has come up a lot,” Tompsett said. “Actions, like this, are anything but mistakes.”

Teachers, he said, are “entrusted with our children to do the right thing.” But that’s “far from what occurred in this case,” Tompsett said.

He described the student as one of the most believable witnesses he’s seen in 25 years as a lawyer.

“There’s nothing more abominable than a teacher taking advantage of a student in this court’s eyes,” Tompsett said.

Tompsett then sentenced Arroyo to serve 40 years in prison, with 20 years suspended, plus five years’ probation. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Arroyo, 39, of Essex, was found guilty in June in Baltimore County Circuit Court of one count of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree assault. He was hired in 2022 and also served as a boys varsity soccer coach.

He’s no longer employed with the school system, said Gboyinde Onijala, a spokesperson for Baltimore County Public Schools, in an email.

In a letter sent to staff, parents and caregivers on June 22, 2024, Randallstown High School Principal Michael Jones called the charges “deeply troubling.”

“We hold our employees to a high standard of character and this behavior is completely unacceptable,” Jones wrote. “Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students is our top priority.”

Arroyo fostered an environment where students gravitated to him, Assistant State’s Attorney Zarena Sita said.

The student, she said, was 16 at the time and experienced a challenging upbringing. Arroyo gave her rides home, bought her food at McDonald’s and sexually abused her at the Metro SubwayLink station in Owings Mills, Sita said.

“This case was about and is about the master manipulation of a vulnerable student,” Sita said. “The defendant chose his victim expertly.”

The sentencing guidelines called for a punishment that ranged from five to 10 years in prison, Sita said.

But Sita pushed for a sentence of 45 years in prison, with 20 years suspended.

Meanwhile, Bradley Shepherd, Arroyo’s attorney, asked the judge to allow his client to serve out any sentence on home detention.

Arroyo, he said, is an outgoing man with a big heart who wants to help people. He’s a hard worker who’s involved in the community, Shepherd said.

Shepherd disputed the characterization of his client as an “evil villain twisting his handlebar mustache late at night.”

The jury, he noted, found his client not guilty of several counts.

“This is a serious offense. But there are opportunities and options that are available to this court,” Shepherd said. “He has suffered profound consequences as a result of this process.”

Later, Arroyo apologized to the court and the student.

Arroyo then turned around and faced his loved ones in the courtroom gallery and apologized to them, too.

“I know that I’ve tarnished our name,” Arroyo said. “But you’ve all been here for me.”

He said he was throwing himself at the mercy of the court. Arroyo said he had changed and wanted to go home to his family.

He will have to wait.