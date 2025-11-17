Four members of the Baltimore Police Department, including the commander of the Eastern District, are suspended amid a criminal investigation in California, the department confirmed Monday.

The nature of the investigation was not immediately disclosed. Authorities in San Francisco are investigating and no charges have been filed, said Lindsey Eldridge, the department’s chief spokesperson.

Eldridge confirmed Maj. Jai Etwaroo, the commander of the Eastern District since November 2023, was among those suspended. She also confirmed the names of the other officers: Juan Rivas, Angel Villaronga, and Jahmoor Acosta.

The officers’ police powers have been suspended and they have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal investigation, she added.

A San Francisco Police spokesperson on Monday afternoon said the department could not comment on an open investigation.

Etwaroo, who leads one of the city’s nine police districts, could not be reached immediately Monday. Villaronga declined to comment; Acosta did not immediately return a request for comment and Rivas could not be reached.

According to the department’s website, Etwaroo joined the city’s police department in 2010. He previously served in several other leadership roles, including as executive officer for the deputy commissioner of operations, commander of the Performance Standards Section and shift commander in the Northern District.

In recent weeks, two other officers in separate cases have been charged with crimes.

A Baltimore Police officer shown in a viral video chasing and then striking a man with his vehicle was indicted on a charge of attempted murder last week.

Another officer was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly being part of a blackmail scheme involving a state senator.

This article may be updated.