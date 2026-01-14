The Baltimore Police incident report is brief: After responding to the Fells Point bar district late one night in December for a report of an assault, police were told that a fight occurred but concluded that a woman’s injury was her own fault.

But an off-duty officer was charged earlier this month with assaulting not just the woman who reported being assaulted, but two other people — fellow police officers, including her own husband.

The report lists five additional off-duty officers as witnesses; the incident took place at a SWAT team holiday party.

There’s a bit to unpack regarding how the case came to be charged. But State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said he is disappointed by the off-duty officers who were there for not doing more.

“We ask the public, ‘If you see something, say something,’” Bates said. “A civilian is alleged to have been assaulted in a room full of officers and nobody does anything.”

Chaz Ball, an attorney for the police union, declined comment.

City prosecutors filed three counts of second-degree assault against Officer Morgan Banocy on Jan. 2. In the charging document, they say she was barhopping with a group on Dec. 6 when she spat at Matthew Banocy, her husband, as well as punched Nolan Arnold and a woman “multiple times about the face and head.”

Like Morgan Banocy, Matthew Banocy and Arnold are city police officers.

The Banner requested an incident report, and was provided a redacted narrative that said an officer was sent to the address of the Admiral’s Cup saloon, where the alleged female victim displayed a “deformed” finger and “claimed to be assaulted.”

A security officer said the alleged victim and Morgan Banocy, 32, had been involved in a fight outside of the bar, the report says. Two people, whose names are redacted from what was provided to The Banner, were identified as witnesses, according to the report.

“My investigation discovered no aggravated assault occurred,” the officer wrote. The alleged victim “fell to the ground causing her own injury to her finger.”

Because an aggravated assault would entail serious harm or use of a deadly weapon, the incident was classified as a common assault.

Police say the case followed a normal course. Lindsey Eldridge, the Police Department’s chief spokesperson, said that “video footage from inside of the restaurant was not available to officers on scene” and that the responding officers had investigated an assault “not committed in their presence.” When an assault takes place outside of the presence of officers, police typically instruct the alleged victim to seek charges themselves through a district court commissioner.

There were a number of police officer witnesses, however — albeit off-duty.

Bates said officers need to hold themselves to a higher standard. When asked if the other off-duty officers were being investigated, Eldridge said they are ”part of the ongoing [internal] investigation.”

Eldridge said once the responding officers learned Morgan Banocy was an officer, they forwarded the information to the department’s Public Integrity Division, who notified prosecutors. She was suspended with pay the next day.

“After reviewing the evidence, our office conducted an independent investigation and subsequently filed” charges, said James Bentley, a spokesman for the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Reached by the Banner, the alleged victim said in a text message that police “took the situation very seriously and I think did a great job.” She declined further comment.

Banocy’s tentative trial date is set for Feb. 18 in District Court.

Banocy, whose maiden name is Clasing, is described on the Baltimore Police History web site as a “Baltimore Blue Blood,” part of a family that includes six other current and retired officers. She joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2014 and previously held the rank of sergeant, but at some point was demoted.