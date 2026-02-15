Baltimore City police are investigating two homicides that occurred early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers found a 36-year-old man in a vacant home in the 5200 block of Saint Charles Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department.

The man was “suffering from trauma to the body” and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

In another incident around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Druid Hill Avenue, in the Druid Heights neighborhood.

A 15-year-old girl appeared to have been shot, police said. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.