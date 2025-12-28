Baltimore Police say they’re conducting a homicide investigation after officers found a man shot dead in a Federal Hill parking lot early Sunday.

According to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department, officers went to a parking lot in the 100 block of East Cross Street near the Digital Harbor Foundation Tech Center at about 1:54 a.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive person lying on the ground.

They found an unidentified man who had been shot in the upper body, the release said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.