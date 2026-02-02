The Anne Arundel County Police Department arrested a Baltimore man Saturday who they said purposefully drove his blue Porsche into a police cruiser.

The man, Trevian C. Davis, 33, is charged with second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and failing to obey an order from a police officer, according to online court records.

He was ordered held without bond Monday and does not have an attorney listed in online court records. Davis is being charged in Baltimore.

The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office deferred to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, which said Monday that charging documents were not yet available.

A police spokesperson said the officer had minor injuries but did not go to a hospital for treatment.

Around 11:25 a.m., a county police officer responded to an alert from a license plate reader for a 2022 blue Porsche sedan that was owned by someone with arrest warrants, officials said.

The officer saw the vehicle on Fort Smallwood Road near Marley Neck Road, and the Porsche began “taking evasive moves” to escape as the officer approached, police said.

After losing sight of the Porsche, police continued searching the area. Police said a family flagged the officer down to report being “nearly” struck by a blue Porsche.

Later, the vehicle “reappeared, cresting a hill” and driving “directly” toward the officer, police said.

The driver “intentionally” crashed into the front passenger side of the officer’s vehicle, police said, tearing the tire from the rim and “disabling” it.

The driver of the Porsche drove away, and then crashed in the 6400 block of Fort Smallwood Road before running away on foot.

Police said the driver was soon found and arrested.