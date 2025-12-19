Those in the Baltimore area who had to deal with rain on their way into work Friday now have to deal with heavy winds on the commute home as a low-pressure system moves through the region, weather officials said.

Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Howard, Harford, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties are under a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Friday, per the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office.

Officials warn of wind gusts over 50 mph in some places Friday afternoon. Those in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties could experience 60-65 mph wind gusts, officials announced.

Weather officials warn of heavy winds blowing away unsecured items, downing trees and tree limbs, and possibly causing power outages. Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, nearly 2,700 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers experienced power outages.

Officials also caution those commuting Friday afternoon — driving or otherwise. Amtrak and CSX are subject to speed restrictions and 20- to 25-minute delays during wind warnings, Maryland Transit Administration officials said in an alert Friday.

“If you’re driving in a bigger vehicle, a truck ... don’t go too fast, and make sure any loads are secured properly,” said Connor Belak, a meteorologist for NWS Baltimore/Washington.

Earlier Friday, you might’ve ditched your winter layers due to temperatures lingering in the lower 50s. That was because the warmer sector of the system was overpassing Baltimore, Belak explained.

But don’t hang up your heavy coat too fast: A cold front is passing through, and officials suggest temperatures could drop to 28 degrees Friday night. Be sure to bundle up for any holiday outings this Friday.