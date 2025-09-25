Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue today and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.

There’s a 70% chance of precipitation Thursday night, according to the NWS forecast, with showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight.

High humidity is expected to continue as well, creating muggy conditions.

The forecast high in Baltimore Thursday is near 81 degrees, with a quarter of an inch of rain possible tonight, according to the NWS.

Friday is predicted to be partly sunny, with just a 20% chance of precipitation Friday night. Rain is forecast to return Saturday and Sunday with precipitation chances between 30% and 50% through Monday night.

Hurricane threats

Though Hurricane Gabrielle is headed east toward Europe, the storm is having some effect along the East Coast. There is a “moderate” rip-current risk along the Maryland and Delaware beaches today, according to the National Hurricane Center, though those risks will decline to “low” on Friday.

Tropical Storm Humberto is forecast to stay well off the East Coast over the weekend and into Tuesday.

A mass of disorganized storms and showers near the Dominican Republic has a “high” chance of forming into a tropical storm or hurricane in the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center, which could have implications for the Eastern Seaboard.