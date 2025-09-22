Watch your surroundings when hiking, Maryland. Eastern copperheads, venomous snakes known for camouflaging among leaves, will venture out of their dens and become more active as summer turns into autumn.

State officials with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminded residents in a social media post earlier this month to give the reptiles some distance. Copperheads, which can grow to be three feet long, can be spotted in forests, dry sandy ridges, fields and swamps in Central and Western Maryland.

Despite being venomous, the snakes are seldom aggressive if you leave them be.

Here’s what to know about copperheads and what to do if you come across one.

What do copperheads look like?

The snakes have shovel-shaped heads and chestnut-colored crossbands along their body, which helps them camouflage among leaves and foliage. The baby ones have a sulfur-yellow tail to lure prey.

They also have Hershey Kiss-like patterns and look pretty unique, “almost bloated,” said John Garrison, the conservation director at the Susquehannock Wildlife Society. As leaves change into warmer colors and dry on the ground, copperheads will camouflage in stacks of wood and piles of foliage, making them easy to miss.

Make sure to stay on trails when hiking and watch your steps. The DNR also recommends wearing sturdy, closed-toe shoes.

What to do if you come across a snake

Leave it alone and back away. Snakes usually bite only if they feel threatened, according to the DNR, so don’t try to touch it.

Garrison said chances are, copperheads will slither away before you get close. Copperheads have a docile demeanor, he said, usually moving really slowly or sunbathing curled up in the forest.

Garrison studied copperheads for about two years, researching their anti-predator defenses to figure out how their behavior changes when coming across a hiker. The findings were published in Acta Herpetologica, an academic journal focused on amphibians and reptiles, in 2020.

The study consisted of Garrison and other researchers walking up to a copperhead snake and recording its behavior. Was the snake relying on its camouflage or slithering away? Was it flicking its tongue? Was its tail vibrating?

The majority of snakes slither away into cover, Garrison said. Biting a human is metabolically costly for copperheads, he said. They need to conserve their venom for something they can eat.

Don’t kill snakes

Snakes are protected animals under the Nongame and Endangered Species Act, with a fine of up to $1,000 for killing them.

The law also recognizes copperheads for their role in the ecosystem. Copperheads reduce the spread of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, the DNR said.

Copperhead venom is also important for medical research, including for treatments for reducing the size of breast cancer tumors, Garrison said.

What to do if you get bitten

Copperhead venom is rarely fatal, but you should still call poison control, according to the DNR. The number for the Maryland Poison Control Center is 1-800-222-1222.

Make sure to wash the bite with soap and water and remove all jewelry and tight clothing, according to the Poison Control Center. Note the time the bite happened.

Do not apply a tourniquet or try to suck out the venom. Heat or ice won’t help either.

The poison control center doesn’t need the snake to give medical treatment, so there’s no need to capture it.