Baltimore will continue to see strong winds and frigid temperatures Tuesday, with a slight chance of snow later this week to kick off the new year.

A cold front brought strong winds to the region, plunging temperatures dramatically as wind gusts hit a high of 61 mph Monday afternoon. At least 2,800 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers are still without power as of Tuesday morning.

BGE said Monday evening that most of the damage was caused by downed trees and tree limbs. The company said crews were working around the clock to restore power.

Windy conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday morning, with gusts as high as 45 mph, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist for the Baltimore/Washington office of the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for much of Central Maryland, including Baltimore City and parts of Montgomery, Howard, Harford and Baltimore counties. The advisory is in effect until noon on Tuesday.

Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s and high 20s, but wind chill will make outdoor conditions feel even colder, Ledbetter said. Wednesday will be slightly warmer and sunny, with a high of 39. Windy conditions will subside, though the Baltimore region could still see gusts as high as 21 mph.

There’s a 20% chance of snow on Wednesday evening into the early hours of Thursday, but it’s hard to say at this time whether it will be enough to stick, Ledbetter said. Winds will pick back up again on New Year’s Day, though it won’t be as bad as earlier this week.

“Just enough to make you feel miserable,” Ledbetter said.

Baltimore City’s Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to use caution when traveling during windy conditions, limit time outdoors and dress in warm layers.

The Mayor’s Office of Homelessness Services also issued a Code Purple winter shelter activation through Thursday at 9 a.m. A list of warming centers and overnight emergency shelters is available on the city’s website. The Baltimore shelter hotline can be reached at 443-984-9540.